Forum: Temporary hiring suspension protects domestic worker and employer

  • Published
    32 min ago

We thank Ms Lily Lee for her letter "Putting mum in a nursing home will be the last resort" (Aug 16).

We empathise with Ms Lee's situation. As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Manpower temporarily suspends an employer from hiring another migrant domestic worker (MDW) when a potential case of abuse is reported.

This is to protect both the MDW and employer while police investigate the case.

We have been in touch with Ms Lee to better understand her concerns and have discussed caregiving options for her mother with dementia.

Jeanette Har

Director, Investigation

Ministry of Manpower

