Forum: Telcos’ initial comments on anti-scam measures have been clarified and addressed

We refer to Straits Times tech editor Irene Tham’s article, “Anti-scam moves: SMS disruptions, privacy among concerns” (Oct 18).

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) works closely with key stakeholders to protect consumers from scams. During the public consultation, telecommunications operators, as part of the process, had submitted their initial comments as reported in the article.

Those initial comments have been clarified and addressed prior to IMDA’s statement on Oct 14. We wish to reiterate that telecoms operators’ implementation of the anti-scam measures will ensure that SMSes are properly anonymised, in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act, and ensure no disruption to SMS traffic. Telecoms operators in other countries like Britain and Australia with strong privacy regimes have implemented similar anti-scam filtering solutions.

IMDA has since also issued a direction to telecoms operators for them to implement the required measures, and we are making steady progress. We will ensure that telecoms operators play their part in securing the SMS communication channel to protect consumers against scams.

Jo-Anne Tan

Director, Communications and Marketing Division

Infocomm Media Development Authority