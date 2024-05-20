Forum: Teens in distress may find it hard to ask for help

I was concerned to read about how teenagers can feel isolated and resign themselves to their fate, not knowing how to seek help and support from others when they are distressed (‘I gave up on my life’: She didn’t leave home for a year, played games all day, May 4).

Young people facing challenges sometimes struggle to ask for help or even refuse help when it is offered to them, finding it difficult to trust others. They think they have to deal with emotional stress alone, which affects their mental health greatly.

Parents, teachers and friends play an important role in helping affected teens.

Supportive friends who are willing to listen and provide help can be a good influence. Parents should be aware that young people can suffer from mental health issues that they might not know about. Parents who spend time with their children building long-lasting relationships can better help their children solve problems.

I’m glad to know that there are initiatives such as charity Impart, which helps young people facing adversities. Young people can benefit from its various programmes and build up their confidence in overcoming more challenges.

Daphne Ng Xun Yi, 15

Secondary 3