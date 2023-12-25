Forum: Teenagers seen riding mobility scooters

I refer to the article, “Panel proposes limiting mobility scooters to those certified to have difficulty walking” (Dec 14).

While I was surprised by the proposal, I support the recommendation of allowing only people who have disabilities to buy mobility scooters.

I have seen teenagers riding mobility scooters on walkways and blasting music.

I have also seen riders speeding on walkways and colliding into pedestrians when they are unable to stop in time. This has caused many to suffer severe injuries.

I think students should be educated about the dangers of riding mobility scooters.

Adrian Than Jun He, 14

Secondary 2