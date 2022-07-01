Forum: Teachers equipped to support introverted students, those with different learning styles

We thank Youth Forum writer Crystal Yeo Sim Yuen for sharing her concerns regarding support for introverted students in class (Help introvert students be a part of class discussions, June 27).

Teachers recognise that students are diverse in terms of their personalities, abilities and learning styles. They have a repertoire of teaching approaches to cater to the different learning styles and to foster an inclusive learning environment.

In recent years, teachers have paid greater attention to encouraging the students' voice in lessons, and many have strengthened their skills through courses on advanced facilitation skills, differentiated instruction, and e-pedagogy.

For example, pedagogical tools such as Padlet and Mentimeter are commonly used by teachers today to allow all students to express their ideas and opinions across individual and group settings.

In addition, teachers also spend time with individual or groups of students outside lesson time to build rapport with them. When there is a healthy teacher and student relationship, students would be more inclined to speak up and take part in class discussions.

Students' time in school is a journey of growth and self-discovery. It is a valuable period for them to find their voice and discover their strengths, including how to communicate confidently and effectively. Our teachers are committed to walking with their students on this journey and will make every effort to support them and help them reach their fullest potential.

Tham Mun See

Executive Director, Academy of Singapore Teachers

Ministry of Education