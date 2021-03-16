Forum: Teach kids that cruelty will not be tolerated

Ms Denise Chong's opinion piece suggests that parents must be accountable for inculcating civic-mindedness and respect for others - fellow Singapore residents, animals or plants - in their children (When children are allowed to throw stones at, feed wildlife, March 14).

Children are good reflections of their parents' attitude and mindset.

Schools at all levels should reconnect students with how their food arrives on their tables at meal times to foster a sense of gratitude, and teach them to waste not and take nothing for granted, especially potable water and clean air.

Just as we would not look away when we witness a robbery taking place, the majority should confront, speak up against and not condone acts of cruelty against plants or animals.

Cruelty in any form has no place in a civil society and must not be tolerated, be it towards a terrapin or another human.

Dennis Ang Bak Hwee