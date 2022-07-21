Forum: Teach kids how to behave in public

I take the bus and MRT frequently, and have observed children and teenagers behaving in certain undesirable ways.

They do not greet the bus driver or make eye contact. They also do not thank him even if he had stopped the bus and waited for them after seeing them running towards the bus stop.

They are unaware of those around them, often crowding or standing in front of escalators or in the middle of passageways with no regard for the flow of human traffic.

They are also unaware of how their backpacks might be causing hurt to others around them.

They walk through zebra crossings without first looking left and right and checking for traffic.

They are also noisy in public, with their screaming and shouting.

It is a massive challenge to teach children well.

Goh Boon Kai