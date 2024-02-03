Forum: Teach children media literacy from an early age

I agree that critical thinking helps people navigate a world filled with information – often of varying degrees of reliability – and to make well-informed choices (Teach your kids critical thinking. It will matter sooner than you think, Feb 1).

As children are bombarded by advertising, fake news, videos and misinformation every day, they should be taught media literacy and how to think critically about the content they come across.

These include traditional media, text messages, memes, viral videos, social media posts and games.

Most people are heavily influenced by all sorts of media, which ultimately impacts what they think and how they make decisions, and children are no different.

Parents who teach their children to be critical consumers of media give their children the skills to analyse, evaluate and recognise that some sources of information are less reliable than others.

These children are more likely to make informed decisions about what to believe. They are also more likely to know how to communicate what they don’t believe and why.

Children also learn a lot about media literacy from watching their parents. Parents should set a good example by showing that they care about finding factual information.

Often, parents set rules and guidelines about screen time without really thinking about what their children are seeing or doing while they are using the devices.

While limiting screen time is important, especially for children under two, parents can start laying the groundwork for media literacy even if their child is a toddler or a pre-schooler. After all, children are being exposed to media at younger and younger ages.

Then as the children grow older, parents can teach them to decipher the various forms of media thrust upon them, while they learn to become more confident and savvy consumers.

Oh Lian Chee