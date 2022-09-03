Forum: Teach children about impact of illicit drug use on health

These days, more and more Singaporeans are travelling frequently and widely overseas where the use of drugs such as cannabis is less controlled.

This means that Singapore faces an uphill task of preventing its citizens from abusing drugs overseas.

One method to deter this may be to employ random drug testing on Singaporeans returning from overseas trips and mete out jail terms and fines for drug abuse.

However, educating children on the detrimental health effects of drug abuse may be more effective, as seen in the case of deterring cigarette smoking.

Constant reminders and educating them about the ill-effects of drug abuse may prove effective in stopping them from trying drugs when they become adults, especially when they go to places where drugs are more easily accessible.

Lee Yim May