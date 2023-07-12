Forum: TCM is complementary medicine and practitioners are subject to restrictions

Dr Oh Jen Jen‘s letter, ”Make it easier to lodge complaints against TCM practitioners“

(July 5), needs some clarifications to dispel some misconceptions about traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practice.

While TCM is a well-established and much sought-after healthcare option in Singapore, it is regarded as complementary medicine and,

as such, TCM practitioners are subject to certain restrictions.

For example, under the Healthcare Services (Clinical Laboratory Service and Radiological Service)

Regulations 2021, radiological service licensees (including X-ray laboratories) can conduct a radiological examination for the patient only if a “requester” orders the radiological examination.

The definition of “requester” does not include TCM practitioners. Hence, Dr Oh’s statement on practitioners not advising their patients to do X-rays appears to be misconstrued.

On the point of “complications, infections and steroid-induced cases” allegedly caused by

TCM practitioners, TCM practitioners strictly follow the guidelines on disinfection in treating patients.

Some infections may be due to improper observance of hygiene by the patients themselves. Infections do occur, whether the patient has received Western or TCM treatments.

As for “steroid-induced cases”, TCM practitioners in Singapore are not allowed to use steroids and do not have access to these medications, so Dr Oh may

want to re-examine the origin

of these cases.

We should also be mindful that there may be patients with serious chronic conditions who seek TCM treatment as a last resort after seeing Western doctors.

TCM practitioners must not be singled out as inefficacious when they fail, as their Western-trained doctors have been known to do so too.

Finally, I admire Dr Oh’s public-spirited call for an easier procedure for doctors to complain against TCM practitioners, but I wish it had been done in a less accusatory tone.

Koh Chin Aik

President

Society of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Singapore)