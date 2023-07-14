Forum: TCM complaint mechanism protects interests of all parties

We thank Dr Oh Jen Jen for her letter “Make it easier to lodge complaints against TCM practitioners” (July 5).

The Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board (TCMPB) is committed to upholding high standards and professionalism of registered traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners to ensure patient safety and maintain public confidence.

Under the Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Act 2000, anyone who wishes to lodge a complaint against a registered TCM practitioner should submit a written complaint to the TCMPB. This should be accompanied by a statutory declaration to ensure the accuracy of the information provided so that the rights and interests of all parties involved are protected.

This process and requirement are similar to those for other medical and healthcare practitioners. Medical doctors are similarly referred to the Singapore Medical Council when complaints with a statutory declaration are received of their medical negligence, acts of malpractice or unprofessional behaviour.

Instructions on how to put up a statutory declaration can be found on TCMPB’s website under “Complaints against a registered person”.

Under the TCM Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines, a TCM practitioner should practise within the limits of his competence in managing a patient.

Where the case warrants urgent medical attention, the TCM practitioner is expected to refer the patient to any registered medical practitioner or healthcare facility with the necessary expertise.



Quah Ai Mui

Executive Secretary

Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board