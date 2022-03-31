Forum: Taxi fares - More than fuel prices affecting cabbies' income

I do not agree with the move by ComfortDelGro to temporarily raise fares for all its taxis to cushion the impact of a rise in fuel prices (ComfortDelGro to temporarily raise distance fares from Monday, March 29).

Fuel price increases affect everyone, as our daily lives as well as the production of goods and services require the input of this crucial commodity.

Many businesses have also seen their profits shrink during this pandemic, but not all have increased their fees to cushion the impact on their bottom line.

Fuel prices are not entirely to blame for the drop in taxi drivers' income.

The reduced demand for taxi services as well as competition from private-hire companies should also be considered.

An increase in fares may drive the demand for taxi services even lower, as commuters seek alternative cheaper modes of transport.

ComfortDelGro announced a fare increase less than a month ago.

The company had also earlier reported a 114 per cent increase in earnings in the 2021 financial year and proposed 2.1 cents per share dividend.

The company has the responsibility to assist drivers, and it seems it has the means to.

It should not pass the buck of increasing cabbies' earnings to the commuter to maintain its profit margin.

Foo Sing Kheng