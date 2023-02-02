Forum: Tax relief extended to divorced women and widows with dependent children

We refer to Madam Wee Siew Poh’s letter (Maid levy: Widow can no longer claim tax relief because of change in marital status, Jan 28). We are sorry for Madam Wee’s recent bereavement and extend our condolences for her loss.

The foreign domestic worker levy relief is a tax relief targeted at married women to encourage them to continue working, and to raise families. The Minister for Finance has also extended this relief to divorced women and widows with dependent children.

We hear Madam Wee’s concerns and will continue to review our tax policies to ensure that they remain relevant. We thank her for her feedback. 

Kelly Wee
Director (Corporate Communications)
Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore

