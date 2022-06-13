Forum: Targeted anti-smoking measures needed for different sub-groups

The Ministry of Health has pointed to a decline in smoking prevalence in the Singapore population over the years (Smoking prevalence in S'pore population dropped from 13.9% in 2010 to 10.1% in 2020, June 4), but this figure may not be a universal number.

There are certain groups in the population that have a higher smoking prevalence rate. For example, there are certain age groups and levels of education that correlate with nicotine dependence.

To deal with the problem squarely, more of the "don't-start" and "quit" messages and intervention programmes need to be customised for these sub-groups.

For example, the programmes for taxi and bus drivers should be different from the ones for students at institutes of higher learning. We must compel employers, social service offices, community leaders and school management to take on more specific smoking control agendas in support of the national anti-tobacco initiatives.

It may take more effort, but if we do not divide and conquer, we are not going to have much of an impact.

The easy gains have already been made during the past decades. What remain are the entrenched groups with their own subcultures and environments, where picking up smoking is all too easy and quitting enormously difficult.

Lim Teck Koon