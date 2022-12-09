Forum: Taking care of one’s health should be part of retirement planning

I am glad the Government is looking at changing the way active ageing centres engage seniors (Call to rethink active ageing centres to engage more seniors, Dec 6).

Staying connected during retirement is an important activity that keeps us healthy. But taking care of our health is often not part of our retirement planning.

Many will work till they are adequately prepared financially to meet their wants before they retire, but may not be able to enjoy the fruits of that hard work due to poor health.

One must balance the need to stay healthy with his financial goals. Nowadays, poor mental health due to work stress has also become a cause for concern.

A major illness will not only prevent you from enjoying your retirement, but also drain your finances, especially when you do not have adequate medical insurance coverage.

More can be done to get seniors to stay connected and healthy beyond the active ageing centres. Many self-help groups have been conducting free exercise sessions for seniors at parks. The Government should encourage and support activities like this.

Leong Kok Seng