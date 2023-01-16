Forum: Take steps to protect people walking below from high-rise littering

An area that was not highlighted in the report on the proposed change to the law on high-rise littering (Proposed law on littering puts onus of proof on flat owners, Jan 10) is the danger posed by objects that fall from a height to the people walking below. The danger is even greater if we add in the risk of falling windows and air-conditioning units.

The National Environment Agency said there may be more cases of high-rise littering with more flats, which are taller and denser, being built. This would be a disturbing trend.

How are we going to protect the people who are walking below? Deterring flat residents from littering is not enough, and action must be taken on the ground to reduce the possibility of injury from falling objects.

I proposed in a previous letter that people walking in and out of void decks should be channelled away from window openings, and that awnings should be built for protection if regular passages have to go under the window openings (Take more steps to protect those walking below from falling objects, Dec 20, 2021).

If this is not feasible, what other physical measures can be taken? We should take concrete action now before more people are hurt.

Foo Chek Boon