Forum: Take steps to improve welfare of staff in emergency departments

I refer to the articles, “Doctors, nurses vexed by crowded conditions”; “Patients face long wait in emergency departments amid bed shortage”; and “Hospitals activating measures to mitigate crunch at emergency depts: MOH” (all Oct 21).

Strain on the healthcare system has once again resurfaced. This is nothing new. Months ago, there were news stories on overworked junior doctors. A commission was set up in December 2021 to look into this. What are the findings? Have concrete actions been taken to improve the welfare of our junior doctors?

The focus now is on hospital emergency departments. Are there ways to improve the welfare of these doctors and nurses in the emergency departments so that they do not choose to leave? Some work throughout their shift with little to no meal break because there is just no time to eat. Perhaps the Ministry of Health (MOH) can impose a mandatory break for these shifts.

Patients also need to play a part to help our healthcare workers. One issue doctors in the emergency department face is patients who have been registered who cannot be found when it is their turn to see the doctor. More time is wasted looking for them, shouting their names and calling them on the phone. Patients need to take ownership of their own queue.

We are living in extraordinary times. What worked before will not work now, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the higher expectations of today’s more educated patients and the 24/7 access to doctors via mobile phone.

Perhaps MOH can consider having some polyclinics open for 24 hours or operate night-only clinics. It could also consider incentivising private clinics to open at night.

Joyce Chia