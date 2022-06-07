Forum: Take steps to ensure no Covid-19 surge after NDP 2022 celebrations

I welcome the return of a National Day Parade (NDP) open to the public this year after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic (NDP 2022 at Marina Bay floating platform to be open to public, June 3). This signals a return to normalcy.

The NDP organising committee is targeting the upper bounds of the Marina Bay floating platform's capacity of 25,000 to 26,000. Heartland activities will also be held on Aug 6 and 7 to let more people take part and celebrate National Day.

Although safe management measures have been relaxed, I suggest that the organising committee limit the number of spectators at the floating platform and the number of participants at heartland locations.

Crowd control measures should be put in place to reduce the possibility of a surge in infections after the celebrations.

Participants should also be encouraged to wear their masks in crowded outdoor areas for their own safety.

Alan Chin