Forum: Take steps to address issues in engineering profession

Given how important engineering is to Singapore, the profession, which has been facing declining numbers and seen instances of engineers being jailed for poor professional conduct, should seriously consider taking steps similar to what the legal profession is doing to address issues like breaches of ethics (Troubling rise in breaches of ethics by lawyers: CJ, Jan 10).

Singapore has embraced technology as a crucial engine of the economy since 1969. The country has aspirations to become a Smart Nation, and engineers will be needed to make this happen.

The achievements of Mr Sim Wong Hoo, who recently died, had highlighted the potential of the engineering profession. An electronics engineer by training, he became Singapore’s youngest billionaire in 2000 at age 45, and his company, Creative Technology, also provided many jobs for Singaporeans.

Liu Fook Thim