Forum: Take same redevelopment approach to Turf City site as with Farrer Park

I applaud the authorities for their innovative redevelopment plans for Farrer Park (1,600 HDB flats and sports centre to be built in Farrer Park, April 26).

The plans retain the original spirit and character of Farrer Park as a sports and recreational hub while providing more diverse public housing within the city.

The same approach should be taken for the future redevelopment of the Turf City site, but with a focus on features in harmony with the surrounding greenery.

A large public housing project in the Turf City site would be symbolic in that it would give all eligible Singaporeans the opportunity to own an HDB flat in the Bukit Timah area where popular schools are located.

Sum Kam Weng