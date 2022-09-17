Forum: Take pre-emptive action to manage COE and home prices before attracting talent

I would like to share my views on The Straits Times' editorial, "A sound approach to attracting talent" (Sept 15). I agree that the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass scheme is one way in which Singapore can attract global talent to its shores.

It is also unlikely that professionals who come in under the scheme will compete for jobs with the average Singaporean worker.

I have concerns, however, that talent coming into Singapore under the scheme may affect certificate of entitlement and housing prices. Hence, I hope the Government can take pre-emptive measures to manage prices.

Cheong Wing Kiat