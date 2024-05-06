Forum: Take more steps to rein in reckless drivers

I have given up driving in Singapore as part of my downsizing plans. As I walk more on roads and to my destinations, I have observed and also experienced near-accidents caused by reckless driving.

Many drivers take their eyes off the road while looking at their mobile devices. Some even hold them in their hands while driving.

As a habit, I always pause before stepping onto the road because I do not know when some irresponsible driver might decide to ignore the crossings. Just as children in Japan are trained to raise their hands before crossing roads, perhaps we can consider inculcating such habits in our schoolchildren too.

Some drivers do not even slow down or stop at pedestrian crossings. I have also observed speedsters ignoring the lower speed limits on roads frequented by more vulnerable pedestrians.

There is much scope for the authorities to deploy technology to help rein in errant drivers. CCTVs can be mounted at pedestrian crossings to deter speedsters. More road humps can also be laid at stretches of roads where there is more heavy human traffic.

The authorities can also consider using soft messaging. These could be in the form of banners hung across overhead bridges or on lamp posts to remind drivers to be mindful of their habits.

There are many ways that can be considered to help prevent unfortunate deaths on the roads. A more comprehensive set of plans needs to be in place urgently.

Bernard C.G. Law