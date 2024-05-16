Forum: Take more effort in educating couples on healthy relationships

I refer to the article “Couples can cite mutual agreement as grounds for divorce from July 1: MSF” (May 13).

This is a reasonable move to help protect young children from being traumatised by their parents’ acrimonious and alienating behaviours leading to the divorce.

However, how does this process prevent the same parents from engaging in similar disconnecting behaviours in their next relationship or marriage, if they do not go through counselling to help them understand and come to terms with the mistakes that led to the divorce?

Unless we take more effort to educate couples on healthy relationships, they are likely to repeat their unhealthy habits, and bring about more divorces downstream, with possibly more children being affected.

Frank Singam