Forum: Take heed of notices on park etiquette when visiting Bird Paradise

We thank Ms Estella Young for her letter, “Visitors getting too close to birds at new park” (May 29), calling on visitors to remember that birds are still wild creatures who have the innate potential to defend themselves if they feel threatened and are unable to flee. Hence, encircling them to get a good shot on camera or not keeping enough distance from them can lead to conflict, which may be stressful for both the animals and people.

Our large walk-through aviaries at Bird Paradise simulate natural habitats where the birds can fly freely within to explore the environment. This open-concept design is intended for the animals to take off and retreat as they feel like it, which enhances their welfare.

At the same time, visitors have the opportunity to be immersed in nature and experience the wonderful sights and sounds all around. But when we are in nature, it is important to also know how to be around nature.

Animals, like people, appreciate having their personal safe space, and this should be respected. So, we should keep a safe distance when we are around them.

Please heed the signs we have on park etiquette such as not touching, feeding or reaching out for the birds whose beaks and claws are sharp, and can cause unintended injury.

If a bird comes close or lands on you, do not panic. Walk away, and eventually, it will move away. Otherwise, call out to our keepers who will assist you.

Birds are also attracted by shiny and reflective objects like jewellery, keys and coins. Refrain from leaving such items exposed or unattended where the birds may access them.

Our park experience is also designed with specific animal feeding sessions and animal programmes where our avian keepers are on hand to manage the guest-wildlife interactions. Bird Paradise is a celebration of birds, and we hope that each visit leaves our guests with a greater appreciation and respect for the wonderful wildlife on our planet.

Luis Neves (Dr)

Vice-President, Animal Care

Mandai Wildlife Group