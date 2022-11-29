Forum: Take advantage of free lessons to augment financial knowledge

I empathise with the predicament of fellow Singaporeans who lost their investments after the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

When going into a new investing territory like cryptocurrency, less experienced investors should augment their financial knowledge first.

I have found it helpful to attend seminars and workshops conducted by the Institute of Financial Literacy, in which professionals such as those from the banking and insurance industries selflessly share their financial skills and knowledge with the public.

I have benefited immensely from the many free lessons I have attended.

Teo Kok Seah