Forum: Take a leaf out of Coldplay's energy-saving book for mass events

British rock band Coldplay recently announced that its next world tour will be held "in the cleanest way possible" (Coldplay to go on eco-friendly tour, Oct 16).

Not only will the band fully power its concert through renewable energy, but carbon capture and removal methods will also be used to further reduce total carbon emissions by half, compared with their previous tour.

The annual National Day Parade (NDP) is one of Singapore's major events.

In recent years, huge strides have been taken towards creating an environmentally friendly parade, one example being the 14 green initiatives taken this year in the NDP pack, waste management, and publicity and education.

Yet the majority of these initiatives, while undoubtedly important, focus heavily on fringe aspects of the NDP rather than the parade itself.

What if we could draw inspiration from Coldplay's initiatives and implement them here?

Coldplay is pioneering a kinetic floor, which generates electricity as fans jump up and down. Our NDP is made up of thousands of participants, from performers to the marching contingents. Imagine if each step of every marcher, or each dance movement of every performer, could generate electricity.

Another creative initiative by Coldplay is the use of electricity-generating power bicycles. This is not a new concept. A fitness corner in Bukit Panjang lets people use sporting equipment (including a bicycle power generator) to charge their mobile devices while exercising.

The NDP lasts for hours and the audience can get restless easily. Why not repurpose this equipment and let the audience sweat it out while simultaneously powering the performance they're watching?

While it is likely inadequate to rely on these as the only sources of energy, these measures can certainly generate a significant amount of power. This will help to offset energy required from traditional non-renewable sources of energy that have much higher carbon emissions.

Apart from the obvious environmental advantages, additional intangible benefits can arise.

Awareness about environmental issues can be raised, and a sense of ownership can be fostered.

Individuals will be glad their personal actions, regardless of scale, can have a concrete impact on combating the critical global issue of climate change. As these people progress on to influence their social circle, a ripple effect is created.

In time, I believe we will surely draw closer to the "whole-of-nation" approach to sustainable development as set out in the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Vanessa Ngoi Hui Wen