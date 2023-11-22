Forum: Tackling root causes of loneliness and social isolation

In the report “Singapore sets aside $800m to help seniors age well at home, in their communities” (Nov 16), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that for many seniors, “their biggest enemy is social isolation and loneliness”.

Despite our interconnected world, loneliness is something we all grapple with. One can even feel lonely despite being surrounded by others.

It is worth pointing out that loneliness is not most prevalent in older people. Research in the United States in 2021 showed that young adults are twice as likely as seniors to report feeling lonely.

It is also unclear if loneliness and isolation are a cause of poor health in seniors or the other way around. Research has shown that poor health has a significant effect on loneliness through lower social participation. Conditions that lower social participation include physical frailty, chronic illnesses, hearing loss and depression, predisposing older people to increasing isolation and loneliness.

Social frailty is a continuum of being at risk of losing, or having lost, general or social resources, social behaviours and activities, and self-management abilities that are important for fulfilling basic social needs during one’s life.

Looking at social frailty alone or in combination with physical frailty can better identify and stratify older people at risk of poor health.

In our digital age, virtual interactions fall short of filling the void created by a lack of meaningful in-person connections. Social media, with its facade of perfection, often deceives, fostering a false sense of connection that only deepens the sense of isolation.

Loneliness, a subjective distress over insufficient social contact, differs from social isolation. Recognising this difference is crucial in unravelling the complexities of loneliness.

While we teach principles of friendship to children and youth, the challenge persists into adulthood. Even competent adults find it challenging to keep their closest relationships secure. Fostering authentic connections requires emotional security, self-awareness, personal growth and healthy relationship experiences.

To address loneliness is to confront deeply ingrained societal issues. The loneliness problem is a fundamental one, exacerbated by changes in lifestyle, technology and social dynamics. Perhaps the solution lies in embracing our humanity and accepting ourselves, providing a safe space and reaching out to others as unique individuals.

Wee Shiou Liang (Dr)