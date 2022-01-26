Forum: Tackle prejudice while increasing live-out options for maids

The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) echoes the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics' call for a review of the live-in rule for migrant domestic workers (Employers may find it hard to look after well-being, safety of maids if they live out: MOM, Jan 15).

In the article, speakers in favour of keeping the requirement that migrant domestic workers (MDWs) live at their employers' homes cited concerns that, if offered a live-out option, MDWs would come to work "distracted" or get "involved in other illegal activities".

These comments appear predicated on the idea that MDWs cannot make sound decisions about their own lives and perform their jobs like other workers.

They perpetuate the belief that MDWs are second-class workers who do not deserve to be treated equally.

Many MDWs that Aware has spoken to for our research have said the current live-in rule may compromise their well-being.

The isolation that most MDWs experience while living in their employers' homes creates higher risk of overwork and abuse. With limited labour protection and no clearly stipulated work hours in their contracts, MDWs often work long periods without adequate rest.

In some cases, MDWs may be abused by employers or their family members. Living in the same household, they may not be able to seek help or contact helplines safely.

Ultimately, we have to dismantle prevailing prejudiced and condescending attitudes. Regardless of living arrangements, such mindsets will continue to result in MDWs' mistreatment.

As live-in arrangements will likely remain necessary for some - for example, those requiring round-the-clock care - efforts to educate employers about treating MDWs with dignity need to be strengthened.

Additionally, we recommend increasing live-out options for MDWs. Such arrangements allow work hours to be more clearly defined.

The Household Services Scheme engages female migrant workers, who live in company-provided accommodation, to provide part-time household services. Its permanent implementation last year indicates that a live-out model is feasible and that domestic work can indeed be regulated.

We hope that the scheme can be scaled up while ensuring that MDWs receive decent housing and wages.

Lee Yoke Mun

Projects Executive

Association of Women for Action and Research