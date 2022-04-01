Forum: Tackle ageism against women too

The recently unveiled White Paper on Singapore Women's Development is timely (25 action plans from the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, March 28).

All the 25 action plans call for not just an intentional mindset shift but also practical steps and measures to improve the lives of women in Singapore.

As a woman in her 40s, I would add that women face not only gender bias at work but also ageism.

I have experienced and heard accounts of women aged 45 and above being passed over for a job or promotion, especially those who had taken career breaks to raise children.

I hope that amid all the talk about reducing bias, I will see all sectors of society walking the talk in improving the lives of women in Singapore, particularly older women.

Faith Sudharman-Chan