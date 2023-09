We thank Mr Ang Kok Chye for his letter “Put back tables at Our Tampines Hub” (Sept 1).

The tables which had been removed for safe distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic were reinstated at Our Tampines Hub basement, except for those that were damaged. The damaged tables will be replaced soon. Within the hub, there are other seating areas available for residents to use.

Noriman Ali Salam

General Manager

Our Tampines Hub