Forum: Synthetic materials should not be tossed into sea during ash scattering

We thank Ms Theresa Lim Siew Leng for her letter on ash scattering at sea (Polluting effects of sea burials, May 12).

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has designated an area where ash scattering can be carried out, from 7am to 7pm daily. There are regulations under MPA relating to the disposal of materials into the sea.

As pointed out by Ms Lim, plastics or other synthetic materials should not be disposed into the sea during the ash scattering. MPA and the National Environment Agency will continue to engage and educate stakeholders on the proper conduct of ash scattering at sea.

Daknashamoorthy Ganasen

Senior Director (Operations & Marine Services)

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Pun Wui-Mei

Director (Memorial Facilities and Planning Division)

National Environment Agency