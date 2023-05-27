Forum: Synthetic materials should not be tossed into sea during ash scattering

Updated
35 sec ago
Published
2 min ago

We thank Ms Theresa Lim Siew Leng for her letter on ash scattering at sea (Polluting effects of sea burials, May 12).

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has designated an area where ash scattering can be carried out, from 7am to 7pm daily. There are regulations under MPA relating to the disposal of materials into the sea.

As pointed out by Ms Lim, plastics or other synthetic materials should not be disposed into the sea during the ash scattering. MPA and the National Environment Agency will continue to engage and educate stakeholders on the proper conduct of ash scattering at sea.

Daknashamoorthy Ganasen
Senior Director (Operations & Marine Services)
Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Pun Wui-Mei
Director (Memorial Facilities and Planning Division)
National Environment Agency

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top