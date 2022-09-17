Forum: Swimmers' prize money should be treated separately from drug use

I was saddened to read that national athletes Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim, who brought glory to our country at the SEA Games, have had their prize money put on hold by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) over their admission of using cannabis (Swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim's SEA Games prize money put on hold over cannabis use, Sept 14).

I wonder if it is fair for SNOC to take such action against the two athletes. Why punish them twice? Schooling and Lim have already been dealt with.

The prize money they earned from doing well at the SEA Games was due to their skills and the effort they put in. Thus, although we should not condone their unacceptable behaviour, this prize money should be treated separately.

Releasing the prize money would also show SNOC's support for present and potential athletes.

Ng Choon Lai