Forum: Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu has done us proud

Singapore's very own Yip Pin Xiu is a role model for Singaporeans. She overcame the odds to win two golds at the Tokyo Paralympics, retaining the titles in the two swimming events she won at Rio 2016.

Despite her achievements, Yip showed humility in her post-victory comments (Special win for a special athlete, Sept 3).

"At the end of the day, I have to hold myself responsible," she said.

Harry Tan

I salute Yip Pin Xiu for her true grit in rising above her disability and making Singapore proud of her. Not once but twice this year.

We very rarely hear our National Anthem played at sports and games meets at the international level. There is no higher platform than the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

I was, however, dismayed to learn that the monetary award that Yip will receive is a fraction of that given for an Olympic gold medal.

I hope the authorities will review the monetary award given for Paralympic gold.

Lee Jee Cheng

Yip Pin Xiu, the Paralympic swimming sensation of our little red dot, won two gold medals in Tokyo.

She has been a great inspiration and role model to all our younger athletes. Besides Joseph Schooling, who won an Olympic gold at Rio 2016, nobody in our country comes close to her.

I doubt she will rest on her laurels, and I believe she will continue to soar to greater heights in her swimming career.

Neo Poh Goon