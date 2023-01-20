Forum: Swearing would lose its meaning if used indiscriminately

I was somewhat appalled when I read Mr Abel Ang’s defence of his New Year resolution to “embrace my natural inclination to swear” (Swearing can be a good thing in the age of artificial intelligence, Jan 16).

He cited research done on the psychological, physiological and emotional benefits of swearing.

While he appears to be able to exercise control of his swearing in certain contexts, I wonder if readers would be able to do the same? And if unrestrained swearing becomes a habit for them, imagine the mental harm that would be done to those on the receiving end. Consider the same harm done with social media posts.

While I admit that the choice to swear in a private setting remains one’s prerogative, one is at risk of falling foul of the Protection from Harassment Act if he has no in-built safety valve or code-switching button to restrain his use of swear words in public when under duress. There have been many reports in The Straits Times of people being charged over using vulgar language on public officers, bus and taxi drivers, and service providers.

I would therefore say that Mr Ang’s musing on his freer use of swear words remains a fanciful academic exercise, with scant real-life benefit to readers who are learning to say the right words.

In my classroom teaching, I point out to my students that it is a show of creativity to effectively express one’s extreme frustration without resorting to the use of the four-letter word and its word variants.

Mr Ang cites research on swearing, which found that “swearing is a powerful means of gaining attention from listeners in both conversational and professional settings”.

But if everyone were to swear indiscriminately, swearing would no longer have any impact, and would become distracting, irritating and irrelevant background noise.

Koh Seng Lin