Forum: Surveillance and vigilant enforcement needed to keep roads safe

I am glad the Traffic Police (TP) have decided to act strongly to stamp out the rising spate of fatal accidents on our roads (Fatal road accidents up in 2023; Traffic Police to raise demerit points for some offences, Feb 20).

It was reported that the number of speeding-related fatal accidents in 2023 increased by 83.3 per cent to 33.

I have noticed that speeding is rampant on our roads, and have seen all classes of vehicles speeding. The culprits include Malaysian-registered ones, especially heavy goods vehicles.

It is time we revisited the effectiveness of the “Speed thrills but kills” message, and instituted new ways to fight this menace, including more punitive legislation. Education alone will not work.

The TP’s recent announcement that it will progressively activate the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras on our roads is commendable.

I have seen places where speeding is effectively curbed through the use of speed cameras and “60kmh” speed limit signs displayed prominently. The same system should be replicated on more roads to enhance safety.

New technology, perhaps incorporating artificial intelligence or working in conjunction with the latest on-board units and ERP 2.0, could be used in surveillance systems to recognise vehicles by class and deter those going beyond their permitted speed.

This surveillance system could also be tweaked to track other dangerous driving habits, especially tailgating and drivers using one hand to hold a phone.

We have some of the best roads in the world. We should try to make them the safest, too, and this can come about only with surveillance and vigilant enforcement.

Ho San Cheow