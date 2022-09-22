Forum: Surprised doctors' staff benefits do not include yearly health screenings

The Government has done a lot to encourage people to go for health screening through programmes like the Health Promotion Board's Screen For Life.

There are also many private sector employers that include a free yearly health screening package as part of staff benefits.

Thus, I was surprised to learn that my close relatives who work as doctors at restructured hospitals are not entitled to free yearly health screenings.

They are frontline staff who take care of patients, perhaps their employers should take care of them in turn.

Tay Chin Ngan