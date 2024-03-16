Forum: Supporting marriage and parenthood remains key strategy to boost population

We refer to the letters by Mr Peh Chwee Hoe (Using immigration to boost population comes with own set of issues, March 11), Mr Ang Ah Lay (Good reasons to maintain current immigration policies, March 12) and Ms Priscilla Poh (Let’s help naturalised citizens to thrive here, March 12).

We would like to reassure Mr Peh that supporting Singaporeans’ marriage and parenthood aspirations remains a top priority for the Government. We are committed to ensuring that couples who want to start and raise their families will feel supported in doing so, and we will continuously review our policies and initiatives to ensure that they remain relevant.

Even as we strive to support Singaporeans in their marriage and parenthood aspirations, our efforts will take time to show results. As Mr Ang pointed out, immigration is therefore an important supporting measure to moderate the impact of low birth rates and an ageing population on our society and economy.

We maintain a measured and steady pace of immigration, in a way that aims to maintain the overall racial balance in our citizen population. We are careful to grant permanent residence (PR) and citizenship to those who can integrate well, contribute to Singapore, and are committed to making Singapore their home. This ensures that Singapore remains a cohesive, multiracial society and a good home for all Singaporeans.

Nevertheless, integration is a two-way process that takes time and effort. Fostering social integration and cohesion requires a whole-of-society effort. While the Government has in place various programmes such as the Singapore Citizenship Journey to help newcomers settle in, understand and adapt to our social norms, it is equally important for all Singaporeans to be understanding and welcoming, and play our part to help new immigrants integrate into our society.

As Ms Poh noted, with the support of neighbours, friends and colleagues, many immigrants have assimilated and integrated well, establishing good relationships with locals and participating actively in the community.

Amelia Tang

Senior Director, National Population and Talent Division

Strategy Group, Prime Minister’s Office