Forum: Support the low-income self-employed so they can take better care of themselves

I refer to the article "Compensation, injury claims for gig workers to be studied by panel" (Sept 15).

Rather than target employers, why not support the low-income self-employed to take better care of themselves?

Rather than requiring more Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions and compulsory medical leave, consider a dollar-for-dollar matching scheme for low-income self-employed workers who contribute to CPF voluntarily and buy insurance.

Consider giving the self-employed the same Workfare Income Supplement benefits as full-time workers, and in instalments rather than as a lump sum a year later.

Consider granting organisations a quota for hiring foreign workers in exchange for hiring some Singaporean freelancers who earn a minimum average salary.

There are many disabled people who are not ready for full-time work and caregivers who need the flexibility of self-employment.

Any new policies should not make it harder for them to find employment by burdening employers.

Eric Chen Yixiong