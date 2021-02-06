Forum: Support needed to help those with moderate to severe disabilities

I refer to the article about the 1,200 job and training opportunities being created for people with disabilities, as highlighted by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli (Coming: 1,200 jobs, training roles for those with disabilities, Jan 30).

While this is a commendable government initiative for higher-functioning people with disabilities, there is also a strong need to increase the support given to people with moderate to severe disabilities.

People with moderate to severe disabilities are likely to need substantial support for much of their lives.

The Ministry of Education and the National Council of Social Service recognise this and fund Special Education (Sped) schools for students with moderate to severe disabilities.

This helps social service agencies running these schools to provide a good education for such students.

However, it seems that many students experience a drop in the quality of care when they graduate from Sped schools.

This may be because the adult disability services serving people with moderate to severe disabilities, such as day activity centres and adult residential homes, may be receiving inadequate funding to provide quality services for these people.

While we should never be a welfare state, as an affluent nation and caring society, we should be able and willing to enhance the quality of life for those who cannot fully help themselves through no fault of theirs.

Benjamin Foo