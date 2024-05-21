Forum: Support available for couples to strengthen their relationships

We thank Mr Frank Singham for his letter “Take more effort in educating couples on healthy relationships” (May 16).

The Families for Life Council encourages couples to take active steps to strengthen their marriage. The Our Marriage Journey Quiz, marriage preparation, enrichment and marriage mentoring initiatives by Families for Life are research-backed resources which couples can draw on to build a strong relationship in their life journey together.

Couples facing relationship challenges should seek help early. The Strengthening Families Programme@Family Service Centre provides services that help couples better understand the state and strains of the relationship, and how to mitigate the impact of the divorce, if they follow through with it.

Visit familiesforlife.sg for information on programmes and resources that support couples and families.

Ishak Ismail

Chairman

Families for Life Council