Forum: Supermarket groceries should show unit price for easier cost comparison

I applaud the upcoming feature in the Price Kaki mobile app that will let users compare the prices of supermarket products by unit (Price Kaki users can soon do price checks for groceries by unit, Dec 6).

Instead of limiting this to within the Price Kaki app, the Consumers Association of Singapore should encourage and ultimately make it mandatory for all businesses that sell groceries to add unit prices to their display prices.

This would make things easier for consumers and improve transparency.

At present, consumers have to do the maths mentally or whip out their mobile phone to calculate how much a product costs per litre, per piece or per kilogram.

Countries such as Australia have made it mandatory for businesses that sell groceries to display unit prices.

Unit pricing helps consumers compare prices and find the best value for money.

Roy Ong Ban Guan