Forum: Suggestions to reverse me-first attitude not practical

I find ST senior columnist Chua Mui Hoong’s suggestions for Singaporeans to get rid of certain bad traits for their collective well-being to be ineffectual and impractical (PM Wong’s challenge: Reversing the me-first instincts of Singaporeans, May 17).

She attributed the high levels of income inequality and declining social mobility to the tendency of Singaporeans to be excessively competitive and focused on self and family to the extent of being selfish, without sufficient regard for the less fortunate or underprivileged.

She suggested that more Singaporeans should learn to look out for and take care of the vulnerable.

The majority of ordinary hard-working Singaporeans are positively focused on getting on with their lives to strive for a better future for themselves and their families, while doing whatever they can with their limited resources for the good of their fellow countrymen and the country.

Ms Chua urged Singaporeans to exercise self-restraint in buying properties to give first-time buyers a better chance to enter the market.

However, it is far-fetched to believe that this can mitigate the complex issues of income inequality and social immobility.

While she wished for a less competitive environment, most Singaporeans are pragmatic and understand that competition is here to stay. They have to compete, hopefully always on a level playing field, whether it is for job opportunities or access to social amenities like education, healthcare, housing, public transport and even public spaces.

Let us applaud ordinary Singaporeans, who are the unsung heroes forming the permanent core of society as they work hard to keep our little red dot shining ever brighter.

Ang Ah Lay