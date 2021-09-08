Forum: Success of tray return enforcement shows only laws can change behaviour here

I visited the Serangoon Garden Market and Food Centre on Sunday - my first time there since the new law penalising diners who don't return trays or clean the tables after eating came into effect.

My verdict: The law is excellent and practical, and I would like to congratulate the authorities for implementing it.

Dining at this food centre has now become more pleasant. There are no more problems with cleanliness and hygiene.

Tables are clean without having to wait for a cleaner to come by.

It seems that simple education on ethics and civic-consciousness does not work in Singapore.

Unlike in other countries like Japan, civic-mindedness is not well instilled here.

It is only when people's pockets are hit do they become law-abiding and change their bad habits.

Lim Heng Ann