Forum: Success of FWAs requires constructive discussion between employers and employees

We refer to Ms Sugidha Nithi’s letter, “Legislate flexiwork if guidelines fail to spur change” (May 4, 2024).

The Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement (FWA) Requests require employers to consider formal FWA requests properly based on business grounds. The aim is to establish positive workplace norms and enable employees and employers to have constructive discussions to work out FWAs that are mutually beneficial.

Employers have the prerogative to decide on work arrangements that best meet the needs of their workers, business and clients.

This is the right approach to take if we want to encourage FWAs sustainably. There is no one-size-fits-all FWA that all businesses can implement.

The needs of businesses, industries and workers will vary. Taking an overly rigid approach could impact business operations and sustainability, to the detriment of not just businesses themselves, but the workers whom we seek to help, and the competitiveness of Singapore’s economy.

Legislation is not always the best solution for all workplace issues. It could lead to a more acrimonious and litigious workplace culture, which tripartite partners agree that we must avoid. Instead, we must continue to maintain the strong mutual trust and workplace harmony we enjoy in Singapore.

The guidelines thus seek to support employers and employees in understanding each other’s responsibilities and circumstances.

We agree that it is important to strengthen outreach and capability building efforts. The tripartite partners will press on with outreach and education efforts to help both employers and employees understand and comply with the guidelines.

From May 2024, employers and employees can tap various resources and programmes conducted by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation to better understand how to practise FWAs effectively.

More information can be found on go.gov.sg/tgfwar-report.

Mr Tan Li Sheng

Divisional Director, Workplace Strategy and Policy Division

Ministry of Manpower