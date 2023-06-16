Forum: Success is no longer just about material achievements

I was struck by the news report, “Success is less about means, more about meaning: DPM Wong” (June 13).

I agree with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong that we “must value the success of every individual – each one pursuing his or her own path”.

I am a baby boomer who grew up with the entrenched mindset of success centred on material achievements – academic qualifications and a successful career while raising a family.

Times have changed. Singapore faces tougher domestic challenges and a troubled external environment, but there is still the common resolve that we must never give up; we should be the best that we can be, and no one should be left behind.

For instance, in education, schools cater to the majority of students as well as those who have different inclinations. I am also grateful to work as an adjunct lecturer at a polytechnic that has a diverse student population, including part-time adult learners given a second chance, sportsmen and others passionate about their discipline, and people with special needs such as those with hearing or visual disabilities.

At work, being able to collaborate effectively with a diverse group of colleagues has helped me develop resilience and perseverance, and taught me to embrace different cultures and values. Moving up the career ladder will still be a goal for many employees, but doing work that they have a passion for has allowed some to find greater meaning in their work and lives.

In Singapore, measures are in place to support senior citizens like me, lower-income groups and other vulnerable groups.

I am grateful for what I have – a happy and supportive family, friends who are there for one another, strong neighbourly ties, regular opportunities to exercise at the fitness corner, and affordable ActiveSG activities such as dance classes and self-improvement workshops.

Success to me has evolved from having a good education and career, to being content and grateful for what I have. The focus on material success has made way for a more wholesome way of life, and knowing that less is more has helped me feel that I have found success.

Philomena Lee