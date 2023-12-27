Forum: Subtle gestures will help resolve the give-or-not-give-up seat issue

Updated
Published
3 min ago

The issue of young versus old for priority seats on public transport also has to do with the issues of pride and embarrassment (When MRT priority seats turn into ‘old v young battleground’, Dec 24). I – and others I have seen – have offered seats to the elderly and needy, only to have them decline the offer. It is then quite embarrassing as you have to sit again after standing up.

I have some advice to avoid being in such a situation. Offering someone a seat does not need to be a grand, sweeping gesture. It does not even need to be spoken. You catch the person’s eye and use body language to say, “I’m getting up for you; would you like to sit down?” 

It is a bit hard to describe, but it is a fairly natural manoeuvre. Basically, imagine that you are already getting out of the seat so they can sit there. This is accompanied by a facial expression, a quizzical eyebrow-raise and a bit of a smile. And with eye contact, looking for a reply.

That reply can also be subtle: a thank-you smile, or a polite no-thanks gesture.

If they decline, then you can set your mind at ease. If they accept, well, you get points for your good deed of the day. But gesturing to a person takes away all the guesswork.

Still, we must also practise empathy. Just because someone is younger does not mean they do not necessarily need a seat, and they should not be judged badly for it as they might need the seat for health reasons.

Sim Joo Geok

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top