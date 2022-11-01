Forum: Subsidise only three-room HDB flats in non-mature estates

I refer to the Housing Board’s letter (BTO flats priced to ensure they are affordable, Oct 29).

I thank the Government for putting together a housing plan that has enabled most Singaporeans to be able to own their first home.

To reduce the deficit and reduce speculation in the market, I suggest that HDB subsidise only three-room flats in non-mature estates. This would better reflect the actual market values of larger HDB flats as well as flats in mature estates.

HDB flats should not be used as a “lottery game” to gain financial benefits. The key mission of HDB is to ensure affordable housing for all Singaporeans, especially the young and first-time owners, and we should stay true to this.

Lim Soon Heng