Forum: Subsidise only three-room HDB flats in non-mature estates

Updated
Published
1 min ago

I refer to the Housing Board’s letter (BTO flats priced to ensure they are affordable, Oct 29).

I thank the Government for putting together a housing plan that has enabled most Singaporeans to be able to own their first home.

To reduce the deficit and reduce speculation in the market, I suggest that HDB subsidise only three-room flats in non-mature estates. This would better reflect the actual market values of larger HDB flats as well as flats in mature estates.

HDB flats should not be used as a “lottery game” to gain financial benefits. The key mission of HDB is to ensure affordable housing for all Singaporeans, especially the young and first-time owners, and we should stay true to this.

Lim Soon Heng

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top