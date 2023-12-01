Forum: Subsidise COE to help me keep my job

I agree with Ms Susan Tan (Make it easier for seniors to keep their cars to maintain mobility, Nov 29), and would like to cite my own predicament.

I am 82 and keep myself relevant and active. I run a small business as a sole proprietor, doing collections and deliveries, and sometimes doing ad hoc deliveries and other errands.

The COE of my company-owned van will expire in 2024. Without the vehicle, I will have to close my business and will have no source of income.

I appeal to the Government to help seniors like me with concession rates for COEs or allow renewal of COE at prevailing rates on a yearly basis.

Paying for a five-year COE renewal is financially a burden to seniors.

Our driving licences are also approved yearly based on a medical report.

The Government can help encourage seniors to continue working and stay relevant by granting higher rates of concession for COEs based on age.

Heng Keng Chun