Forum: Subsidise COE to help me keep my job

Updated
26 sec ago
Published
35 sec ago

I agree with Ms Susan Tan (Make it easier for seniors to keep their cars to maintain mobility, Nov 29), and would like to cite my own predicament.

I am 82 and keep myself relevant and active. I run a small business as a sole proprietor, doing collections and deliveries, and sometimes doing ad hoc deliveries and other errands.

The COE of my company-owned van will expire in 2024. Without the vehicle, I will have to close my business and will have no source of income.

I appeal to the Government to help seniors like me with concession rates for COEs or allow renewal of COE at prevailing rates on a yearly basis.

Paying for a five-year COE renewal is financially a burden to seniors.

Our driving licences are also approved yearly based on a medical report.

The Government can help encourage seniors to continue working and stay relevant by granting higher rates of concession for COEs based on age.

Heng Keng Chun

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top