Forum: Study ways to tighten measures at crowded spots

The huge gathering at Clarke Quay to usher in the new year should not have been allowed to happen in the first place (Probe into safety breaches at New Year's Eve gathering, Jan 3).

Judging from past experience, this annual occasion is usually celebrated on a large scale, especially at popular spots like Clarke Quay.

Hence, the incident at Clarke Quay in which revellers breached safe management rules should not be a surprise.

People in a celebratory mood tend to throw caution to the wind, and this was what happened on Friday.

In such a boisterous state, it was hard for people to practise safe distancing, and enforcement officers would also find it difficult to control the crowd.

The authorities should study the situation and come up with more stringent measures to prevent potential Covid-19 super-spreading events in future.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng