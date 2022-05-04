Forum: Study, share good money management practices

Young people are energetic, ambitious and driven. They are also hot-headed, brash and impulsive.

If young people are simply discouraged from taking risks on financial assets that are doubling or trebling in value every fortnight (Schools should teach young people about investment risks, April 26), one of two outcomes will transpire.

One, the person ignores you and proceeds anyway. Two, the person becomes risk-averse, which bodes ill for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Rather, it is the principles of money management that parents and educators should teach; unlike academic subjects, money management is a life skill.

A smart money manager searches for the best risk-reward ratio, and does his best to mitigate catastrophic risks.

Authority figures should approach this conversation with an open mind and without a subconscious bias against the nature of risk in investing. They could use the lives and careers of highly successful investors to illustrate best practices in money management.

Beyond the impact on individuals, the practice of sound money management from an early age concerns us as a nation.

A citizenry adept in the use of money will further our development as a financial centre; a large base of highly involved, astute, well-to-do retail investors is a critical factor in the deepening of local capital markets.

It is thus my hope that Singaporeans will actively participate in the study and sharing of good money management practices.

Fong Cheng Hung